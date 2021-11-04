Court order bans thief from parts of Bristol

A man has been banned from entering parts of Bristol after police successfully applied for a criminal behaviour order.

Philip Stoakes, of Somerset Street in Redcliffe, has been convicted of a number of thefts, especially in the Redcliffe area.

His offences include stealing suitcases and other items from a vehicle parked at a hotel in the area on 17 June, for which he was handed a 14-week prison sentence at Bristol Magistrates Court last month after pleading guilty.

The local neighbourhood team and antisocial behaviour team worked together to apply for a criminal behaviour order in July for 41-year-old Stoakes, following his latest offence.

It was granted by the courts who stipulated the following three conditions:

He must not enter the area around Caxton Gate

He must not enter the grounds of Hilton Hotel, Redcliffe Way

He must not enter any car park within a mile of his home address

The order will last for two years.

PC Lewis Harper said: “Philip Stoakes has a number of theft convictions, particularly targeting motor vehicles where valuables have been left inside.

“He regularly targets car parks in the area especially those of the nearby hotels and other residential blocks of flats where there is a large density of vehicles.

“Stoakes doesn’t have a car and therefore has absolutely no need to enter any car park, so we hope this criminal behaviour order banning him from them close to where he lives helps to protect innocent members of the public falling victim to crime.”