Cyclist injured in collision with car in Yeovil

We’re seeking witnesses following a collision between a car and a bicycle in Lyde Road, Yeovil.

The incident happened at about 6.15pm on Monday 8 November.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped and spoke with the teenage cyclist to check on their welfare, but he then left the scene without providing any contact details.

The cyclist ultimately went to hospital for treatment.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has dashcam footage, should call 101 and give reference number 5221262982.