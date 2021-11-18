Family issue tributes following fatal collision in Badminton

The family of a 53-year-old man who died at the scene of a two vehicle collision in Badminton last weekend have released a photo and tribute messages.

Desmond Clarke, from Swindon, was riding his Honda motorcycle when he was involved in the collision with a Ford Transit van on the B4040 near Newhouse Farm on Saturday 13 November.

His partner Lucy wrote:

“On Saturday my world was changed in a heartbeat, my loving partner of 31 years, an amazing dad to our 3 boys and an amazing Pops to our grandsons was tragically taken in motorcycle accident. My heart has shattered into 1,000 pieces and will never fit back in the same way. He will never be forgotten for the loving, kind, true gent that he was. Loved by so many. Forever in my heart, you will live on through us all.”

A tribute from his three sons and grandchildren reads:

“We’ve lost our best mate, mentor, role model and our dad and Pops, no matter where we are we know you’re with us. We’re in disbelief that you are no longer. Love you, soldier on up there and ride forever. You’ll never walk alone. Love you Dad, love you Pops!”

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision. If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5221267560.