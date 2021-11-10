Family tribute to Sarah Ashwell

The woman who died at her home in South Street, Wells, on Sunday 7 November has now been formally identified as Sarah Ashwell, 47.

A murder investigation into her death continues and three men remain in police custody.

Sarah’s family have issued a moving statement: “We are absolutely devastated by what has happened to Sarah, who we all loved so very much. Nothing can prepare you for such terrible news and we are utterly heartbroken. Sarah had so much of her life still to live. It is unbearable for us to think that this has been taken away from her and that she has been taken away from us.

“We are incredibly touched by the many kind and loving tributes that have been posted on social media by friends and loved ones in the last few days. It is a comfort for us to be reminded how well loved she was and that so many people had such affection for her.”

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, who heads the Major Crime Investigation Team, is leading the enquiry into Sarah’s death. He said:

“It’s clear from our enquiries so far that Sarah was much loved as a daughter, mother and friend. Our family liaison officers are supporting her parents and two sons and the thoughts of all the team are with them. We ask that they be given privacy and consideration in their loss. “This is a fast-moving, complex investigation and we’re exploring a number of lines of enquiry. We’re grateful to everyone who has contacted us with information, shared CCTV and spent time speaking with officers on house to house enquiries. “We’ve already made three arrests and are conducting a thorough, detailed forensic examination of Sarah’s home. The team is determined to find justice for Sarah and answers for her family. “We want to hear from you if you were in South Street on Sunday, have any dashcam, CCTV or phone footage of the area that day, or any other information which could help us piece together Sarah’s last hours.”

Please call 101 with information and give the reference 5221261875.

Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111. They never ask who you are, just what you know.

Avon and Somerset Police has made a mandatory formal referral to the IOPC due to recent police contact with Sarah. Neighbourhood officers continue to patrol the area and we’d encourage people to speak to them about any concerns.