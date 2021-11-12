Investigation into assault on 15-year-old in Weston-super-Mare

CCTV images of two males are being released as part of an investigation into an assault on a teenager in Weston-super-Mare.

A 15-year-old boy, who was with friends at the time, was punched while in the Mead Vale area of town at approximately 7.35pm on Monday 30 August.

He sustained facial injuries and required dentistry treatment following the incident in Nightingale Court.

Officers are keen to identify two males in connection with their enquiries. Both are described as white, in their late-teens or early-20s and wore dark tracksuits.

Male 1 is pictured wearing a dark cap, with a green and red marking on either side. He is said to be of a slim athletic build. Male 2 is described as being of an average build.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about who the two males are, should call 101 and quote reference number 5221200594.