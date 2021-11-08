Man arrested on suspicion of riot and arson with intent to endanger life

A 19-year-old man has been arrested as part of our ongoing investigation into the riot in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March.

The 19-year-old, from Manchester, was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, riot, assault of an emergency worker, criminal damage and theft. He’s been released under investigation so further enquiries can take place.

The total number of people arrested now stands at 83, of which 42 people have been charged.