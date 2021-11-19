Man injured in Bridgwater High Street assault
We’re appealing for witnesses after a male was assaulted in Bridgwater.
The victim, who is in his 20s, was attacked at some point in the High Street between 1-3am on Saturday 30 October.
He required medical treatment for facial injuries but is no longer in hospital.
Any witnesses are asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221255501.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.