Officers seize drugs and knife from address in Westbury-on-Trym

Suspected illegal drugs, a large knife and cash has been seized during an early morning warrant today (Friday 19 November).

Officers descended on a residential property in Westbury-on-Trym following reports of criminal activity at the address.

Police seized a large knife, a four-figure sum of cash and quantities of suspected class A and class B drugs. An expensive bike, thought to have been stolen, was also recovered.

Three men are due to attend a police interview as part of our enquiries.

Inspector Jonathan Scott said: “We’d like to thank the local community for coming forward with crucial information that the address in Comb Paddock was being used for suspected drug activity.

“That information has enabled us to obtain a warrant and take proactive action to help stop class A and class B drugs being supplied in our city.”