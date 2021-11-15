Pensioner’s health suffers after burglary

We’re investigating the burglary of a Bristol pensioner’s home and want to hear from anyone who can help our enquiries.

It happened in Bellevue Terrace, Brislington, between 11am and midday on Wednesday 10 November.

Two men forced entry into the property but left when they realised the householder – a man in his 80s – was at home and other family members were expected back.

It’s not believed anything was stolen, but it’s thought the shock may have contributed to a decline in the pensioner’s health.

He was able to describe one of the intruders as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of large build and the other as shorter. Both were white and aged in their 30s or 40s.

We’ve made door-to-door enquiries and crime scene investigators have examined the property. Officers have also put a marker for an urgent response on the address.

Can you help?

Were you in the Bellevue Terrace area between 11am and midday on Wednesday 10 November?

Did you see anyone acting suspiciously?

Do you have any phone, dashcam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage of the street at that time?

If you have any information please call 101 and give the reference 5221264742.