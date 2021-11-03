Seven more make first appearance in court on riot charge

Seven more people have made their first appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court after being charged with riot.

The charges relate to our ongoing investigation into the violence which broke out in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March.

The following people appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday 2 November).

• William Houlton, 19, of Compton Martin

• Callum Middleton, 30, of Swansea

• Michael Truesdale, 27, of no fixed address

• Joseph Parry, 21, of Llanelli

• Andrew Cripps, 31, of Montpelier, Bristol

• Tyler Overall, 26, of Filton, South Gloucestershire

• Ailsa Ruah, 21, of Montpelier, Bristol

An eighth person – Alex Papadopoulos, 27, of Glastonbury – also appeared on charges of aggravated arson and theft of a police helmet.

They will all next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 10 December.

A 31-year-old man – Joseph Foster, of Filton in South Gloucestershire – was due to appear yesterday on a charge of riot, but his hearing will now be held at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 3 November).

To date, our investigation has resulted in 82 arrests being made, of which 42 people have now been charged.

Two people have been given conditional cautions while no further action will be taken against 25 of those arrested due to insufficient evidence.