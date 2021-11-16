Six-year jail sentence for man after two robberies in Yeovil

A man who carried out two robberies in Yeovil, including one where he was in possession of a knife, has received a six-year prison sentence.

Valentinas Michailovas was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 12 November, having pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

On 15 August, a male victim was led to a cash machine and forced to withdraw money before being assaulted by Michailovas who made off with the money.

Two days later, Michailovas broke into the same person’s home during the early hours and was seen by the victim to be holding a knife. He forced him to go and withdraw a quantity of cash from an ATM for him again.

Overnight on 20-21 August, a second victim in the town reported his home had been broken into. An investigation, including trawling through CCTV footage, was carried out and led to Michailovas admitting one count of handling stolen goods.

The 24-year-old, of Marl Close in Yeovil, was jailed for six years after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery, one of handling stolen goods and one of fraudulently using someone else’s bank cards. He was also handed restraining orders to prevent him from being able to contact either of his victims. Breaching a restraining order would lead to another term in prison.

Judge James Townsend in sentencing noted Michailovas had previous convictions for not dissimilar offences in his native Lithuania.

PC Jim Card said: “Valentinas Michailovas is a dangerous offender who used force and a weapon to rob an innocent man on two occasions in the space of only a few days.

“Nobody should be made to feel unsafe in their home and Michailovas had no regard for his victims when he committed these crimes.

“We welcome the six-year sentence handed down to him as a result and the restraining orders protecting these innocent victims from him in the future.”