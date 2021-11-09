Third arrest in murder enquiry – Wells

A murder investigation continues following the discovery of the body of a woman at an address in South Street, Wells on Sunday 7 November.

Officers were called to the property in South Street by the ambulance service just after 2.30pm.

The Major Crime Investigation Team is leading the investigation and forensic teams remain at the property.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the woman’s immediate next of kin are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers. They have our deepest sympathy and we’d ask they be given privacy in their grief.

Today, Tuesday 9 November, officers have arrested a third man on suspicion of murder and have been granted a warrant of further detention by the court for two men who were arrested on Sunday night.

We have also today made a mandatory formal referral to the IOPC due to recent police contact with the deceased relating to a number of matters.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information which could help the investigation to get in touch, especially with any CCTV, dashcam or phone footage of South Street over the weekend.

Please call 101 and give the reference 5221261875.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Sharon Baker said: “Our thoughts are with the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one. A terrible tragedy has touched our community and we’re working hard to bring those responsible to justice.

“We understand people may have concerns and we’ll be maintaining our uniformed presence in the area in the coming days. Please, do speak to the neighbourhood team or pass on any information you may have by calling 101.”