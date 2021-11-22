Three people sought in connection with Broad Quay incident
Detectives investigating an incident in Bristol last month are releasing images in the hope the public can help us.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was approached by a number of males. He was assaulted and sustained a stab wound as his black Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, in a leather case, was taken.
He required hospital treatment but has since been discharged.
The assault occurred at about 1.55am on Wednesday 6 October in Broad Quay, next to a mobile takeaway van.
We are releasing images of three men we hope to identify and speak to as part of our enquiries.
Person 1 is described as male, Asian, with dark hair and facial hair and in his 20s or 30s.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221232659
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.