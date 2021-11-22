Three people sought in connection with Broad Quay incident

Detectives investigating an incident in Bristol last month are releasing images in the hope the public can help us.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was approached by a number of males. He was assaulted and sustained a stab wound as his black Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, in a leather case, was taken.

He required hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

The assault occurred at about 1.55am on Wednesday 6 October in Broad Quay, next to a mobile takeaway van.

We are releasing images of three men we hope to identify and speak to as part of our enquiries.

Person 1

Person 1 is described as male, Asian, with dark hair and facial hair and in his 20s or 30s.

Person 2