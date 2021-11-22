Tribute to Nicolas Bryan

The family of a man from Weston-super-Mare whose death is being treated as suspicious have released a tribute to him.

Nicolas Bryan’s family said:

“Nick was a bright, beautiful, gentle soul who was caring and sensitive, with an incredible sense of humour and infectious laugh. “He was very close to his mum and younger sister, having lost his Dad when he was 11 years old. “He was a supportive friend, was extremely loved and will be hugely missed by everyone who had the privilege to know him.”

The 46-year-old was found with a serious head injury at a residential address in Rydal Road, Weston-super-Mare at about 3.20am on Tuesday 16 November. Sadly, he died in hospital in the late afternoon of Wednesday 17 November.

Three people have been arrested in connection with his death. A 33-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman remain in police custody. A woman aged 39 who was previously arrested remains released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Roger Doxsey said: “Our deepest sympathies are with Nick’s family and we’re working hard to find out how he came by his death.

“We still want to hear from anyone who saw something unusual or suspicious in the Rydal Road area on Monday evening or Tuesday morning. If you can help call 101 and give the reference 5221269622 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The family ask for privacy at this time.