Update on investigation after man injured in shooting incident – Bristol

A man has been discharged from hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg during disorder in Bristol earlier this week.

The incident happened in Courtenay Crescent, Knowle, at about 8pm on Tuesday 2 November.

Officers were called to attend a report of a disorder involving several people, and a shortly afterwards a 34-year-old man self-presented at hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been released under investigation.

At this time we believe this to be a targeted incident involving people known to each other.

Enquiries are ongoing and extra reassurance patrols have been conducted.

We’d urge anyone who witnessed what happened to please report it to the police, if they have not already. We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 5221257978.