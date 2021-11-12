Wanted appeals issued for two men in connection with riot investigation

We’re re-issuing images of two men wanted in connection with the riot in Bristol on 21 March.

Detectives want to talk to Benjamin Broadribb and Jacob Threlfall about it.

Broadribb (pictured below) is likely to be in Bristol although he also has links to Glastonbury and Southampton. He’s white, tall, of slim build and has long wavy brown hair.

Threlfall (pictured below) is also thought to be in Bristol. He’s 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build with medium length hair. He is thought to speak with a Welsh accent.

They are both aged in their twenties.

If you see either of them, or know where they may be, please call 101 and tell the call handler you’re phoning in relation to Operation Harley.