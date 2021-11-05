Witness appeal after inappropriate touching incident in Bristol

Witnesses to an incident in Bristol on Saturday 30 October are being asked to come forward.

A female, in her 20s, was walking along Colston Avenue, close to the war memorial, when an unknown male inappropriately touched her from behind between 11-11.30pm.

He’s described as male, about 5ft 11ins, of a slim build and Asian. He was wearing a zipped three-quarter length grey top and dark trousers.

Anyone who saw what happened should call 101 and give reference number 5221255150. Any other victims of a similar offence, who have not yet reported it to police, are also asked to get in touch.