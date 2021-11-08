Witness appeal after safe stolen in burglary – Congresbury

We’re seeking witnesses to a burglary in Congresbury at the end of October.

A safe was stolen from a residential address in the Station Road area between 6.30pm on Saturday 30 October and approximately 1.30am on Sunday 31 October.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area, or noticed an unknown vehicle parked up in the vicinity, during those times.

If you can help, call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221255266. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.