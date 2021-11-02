Witness appeal following dangerous driving incident in Taunton

Did you witness a vehicle driving dangerously in Taunton between 9.00pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, 24 October?

Damage was caused to a police vehicle and a car belonging to a member of the public after a red Toyota Yaris was driven at speed on Park Street, The Crescent and East Reach, before travelling on the wrong side of the carriageway on the A358 Hankridge way.

The driver is described as white, around 5ft 7in, of medium build wearing dark clothing.

If you saw what happened, please call 101 quoting reference 5221249839.