Witness appeal following fatal collision near Badminton

We’re appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a van which happened which happened on the B4040 at Newhouse Farm, Badminton at about 12.45pm on Saturday 13 November.

Sadly, the male motorcyclist died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who may hold dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5221267560.