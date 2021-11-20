Witness appeal following serious assault in Taunton

We’re asking for witnesses and any mobile phone footage showing an assault on a man in Taunton.

The incident happened at around 2.30am on Sunday 31 October in North Street, at the junction with Mill Lane.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was punched in the face by two other men, suffering a fractured eye socket and a chipped tooth.

The offenders are described as white, of slim build, in their teens, and wearing hooded tops. They walked off in the direction of Goodland Gardens after the assault.

If you saw this incident, or have information on who was responsible, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221255765.