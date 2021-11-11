Witnesses needed after altercation

Were you in Walliscote Road, Weston-super-Mare, between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday 7 November?

We’re seeking witnesses to an altercation between a young man and a young woman who was with a child in a pram.

Officers understand that a passer-by intervened in the incident, which took place between the junctions of Walliscote Road with Severn Road and Clarence Road North at about 4.30pm.

We’d like to hear from anyone who did step in, who saw the incident or who may have captured it on dashcam while driving past.

If you have any information which could help, please call 101 and give the reference 5221261957.

A man arrested in connection with the incident has since been released under investigation. Enquiries continue.