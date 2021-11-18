Witnesses sought to assault of woman in Cheddar
We’re appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Cheddar.
The incident happened between 8am and 9.30am on Monday, 1 November.
The victim was walking on the B3135 Tweentown near to the Essar Oil service station with her daughter when a car – a silver Mercedes E250 Coupe – was deliberately driven through a puddle causing water to splash over them.
The driver of the vehicle then got out and rubbed a tissue containing faeces across the woman’s face from behind while shouting and swearing at her.
The offender is described as white, around 6ft 2ins tall, of muscular build with short blonde hair, blonde stubble and blue eyes. He wore black joggers and a dark blue Adidas hoody.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221257167.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.