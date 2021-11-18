Witnesses sought to assault of woman in Cheddar

We’re appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Cheddar.

The incident happened between 8am and 9.30am on Monday, 1 November.

The victim was walking on the B3135 Tweentown near to the Essar Oil service station with her daughter when a car – a silver Mercedes E250 Coupe – was deliberately driven through a puddle causing water to splash over them.

The driver of the vehicle then got out and rubbed a tissue containing faeces across the woman’s face from behind while shouting and swearing at her.

The offender is described as white, around 6ft 2ins tall, of muscular build with short blonde hair, blonde stubble and blue eyes. He wore black joggers and a dark blue Adidas hoody.