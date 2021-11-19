Woman dies in hospital following Bristol city centre collision

A 35-year-old woman from Bristol has sadly died in hospital following the serious collision in the Newfoundland Circus area of the city earlier this month.

The woman had been driving a Honda Jazz, which was struck by a VW Tiguan at the junction of the A4044 and A4032, at just after midnight on Friday 5 November.

Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.

A 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy remain released under investigation in connection with our ongoing investigation.