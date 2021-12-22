Affray in Bath car park under investigation

We’re appealing for information following a disorder in a Bath car park involving several people earlier this month.

The incident happened in the Broad Street car-park and spilled into the Broad Street/George Street area, at just after 3am on Sunday 5 December.

Two men, aged 27 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of affray and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

We’re trying to identify another person involved in the incident – he’s described as mixed race, late teens, around 5ft8ins-5ft 9ins, with braids. He was wearing a navy blue zip-up tracksuit, possibly a Nike Tech brand.

If you have information which could help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221285432.