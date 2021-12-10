Appeal after A361 collision, Pilton

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious injury road traffic collision on the A361 Park Hill at Pilton, Somerset.

The road is closed in both directions and drivers are urged to seek alternative routes.

We were alerted to the single-vehicle collision just before 2am on Friday 10 December. A black Ford Fiesta was in collision with a utility pole.

The road is expected to remain closed into the morning commute while collision investigators examine the scene, pending recovery of the vehicle and power cables being made safe.

The road is closed to cars at the junctions with Parsons Batch and Lower Westholme Road.

Heavy goods vehicles are being diverted at the A361 junction with A37 near Cannards Grave and at the junction with the A39 near B&Q.

Anyone who travelled along the A361 at about 2am, who saw the Fiesta before the collision, or who may have dashcam which could help the investigation, is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5221289527.