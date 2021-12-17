Appeal after jewellery stolen in burglary in Ilminster

Jewellery was stolen during a burglary in Illminster last week and we’re keen to hear from anyone who can assist us with our enquiries.

The burglary occurred at a residential address in Orchard Vale at some point on 7-8 December.

Three rings were among the items stolen. One of the rings is described as gold and had the date 10/12/55 inscribed on it.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out.

PC Rob Chidgey said: “The items stolen are of significant sentimental value and we’d ask anyone who has seen them for sale to get in touch with us.”

If you witnessed what happened, or can help our investigation, call 101 and give reference number 5221287991.