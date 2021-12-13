Appeal: Arson on Connaught Road, Bristol
We’re appealing for information following a fire at a property on Connuaght Road, Bristol on Saturday 4 December which police believe was started deliberately.
The fire broke out in a ground floor apartment between 2pm and 2.30pm and caused significant damage. Thankfully, no-one was injured.
We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious.
If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 5221285092.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.