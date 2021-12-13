Appeal: Arson on Connaught Road, Bristol

We’re appealing for information following a fire at a property on Connuaght Road, Bristol on Saturday 4 December which police believe was started deliberately.

The fire broke out in a ground floor apartment between 2pm and 2.30pm and caused significant damage. Thankfully, no-one was injured.

We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious.

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 5221285092.