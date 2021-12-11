Appeal: Collision between cyclist and pedestrian in Bristol
We’re appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision between a cyclist and a pedestrian on Gloucester Road, Bristol on Wednesday 8 December.
The incident happened at around 10.20pm at the junction with Zetland Road.
The female pedestrian suffered a serious head injury and is currently in hospital in a critical but stable condition. Her family are aware.
If you saw what happened or hold dashcam footage of the collision, please contact 101 and quote reference 5221288568.
