Appeal: Collision between cyclist and pedestrian in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision between a cyclist and a pedestrian on Gloucester Road, Bristol on Wednesday 8 December.

The incident happened at around 10.20pm at the junction with Zetland Road.

The female pedestrian suffered a serious head injury and is currently in hospital in a critical but stable condition. Her family are aware.

If you saw what happened or hold dashcam footage of the collision, please contact 101 and quote reference 5221288568.