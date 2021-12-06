Appeal for witnesses after man seriously assaulted near College Green – Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage to contact us in connection with a serious assault in central Bristol.

A 44-year-old man remains in hospital after suffering a serious head injury after he was assaulted in the College Green/Park Street area of the city, at just after midnight on Saturday 27 November.

We’re grateful to members of the public who looked after the victim until the emergency services arrived at the scene. He was taken to hospital, where he remains undergoing treatment.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He’s been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has relevant mobile phone or dashcam footage, showing the bottom of Park Street going into College Green at the time of this incident, is asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221278896.