Appeal: Man threatened with firearm in Clutton

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a man was threatened with a firearm in Clutton yesterday (Friday 10 December) at around 12.05pm.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was driving a delivery van on King Lane when he was approached by two men in a black car.

One of them stepped out the vehicle and threatened the victim with a firearm.

The victim drove off and contacted police.

A search of the area was conducted by armed officers but they were unable to locate the offenders. Enquiries are ongoing.

We’d like to hear from anyone that was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or who may hold dash cam footage of the suspect vehicle.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221289929.