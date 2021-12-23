Appeal over assault at Bridgwater nightclub

We’re issuing CCTV images of two men we’d like to identify in connection with an assault at a nightclub in Bridgwater.

At around 1am on Saturday 4 December, a disorder broke out inside the Palace nightclub in Penel Orlieu. During this incident a 25-year-old man was assaulted, which included a bottle being smashed over his head. He suffered facial and head injuries, which required hospital treatment.

One of the men we want to identify is white, 6ft, early twenties, of medium build, with short brown hair and he was wearing a dark shirt-sleeved t-shirt and jeans.

CCTV image one

The second man is white, 6ft, early twenties, clean shaven, with short black hair and he was wearing a white hooded top with a coloured motif, a dark sleeveless gilet and dark jeans.

CCTV image two

If you recognise either of the men in the images, or have information which could help us, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221284734.