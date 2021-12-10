Appeal: Robbery in Bridgwater town centre

An investigation into a robbery in Bridgwater town centre is ongoing and we want any witnesses who have not yet come forward to get in touch.

The victim left The Old Market pub, in Penel Orlieu, at about 11.45pm on Saturday 30 October and was walking along the alleyway near the cinema when he was punched to the face by an unknown male.

As the victim tried to get to his feet, the male threatened him with a knife and demanded he had over his belongings, before making off with a mobile phone, keys and a card-holder.

The male is described as white, approximately 6ft tall and of average build. He had unkempt long red hair and was wearing a grey hooded top.

Witnesses or anyone else with information about what happened should call 101 and give reference number 5221257932.