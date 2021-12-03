Cash and jewellery stolen from elderly couple in distraction burglary

We’re investigating a distraction burglary in which jewellery and cash were stolen from the home of an elderly couple.

The incident happened in the Shelley Drive area of Burnham-on-Sea at just after 8pm on Wednesday 1 December.

The victims, a man in his nineties and a woman in her eighties, were at home watching TV when a man entered their home and started talking about planned drainage work due to start the next day.

He asked to look at drains at the back of their house, and when the victims walked back into the living room, there was a second man stood by the front door. Both men then left.

The couple then found their belongings tipped onto their bed and items of jewellery and cash stolen (see items listed below).

The first offender was white, about 6ft, of muscular build, and he was wearing a black woollen hat, with a black scarf pulled over his face. He was also wearing a black zip-up coat and dark-coloured bottoms. The second man was also white, about 6ft, and also dressed in black clothing.

If you saw two men matching these descriptions in the area of the incident on Wednesday evening, or have any other information which could help – including if you have been offered any of the items listed below for sale – please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221282905.

Stolen items

• A gold band ring with a turquoise stone

• A ring with a black stone and diamonds in the shape of a flower

• A gold band ring with an imitation diamond

• A gold band wedding ring with an 18ct diamond

• A gold band ring with a red ruby and a diamond

• A 14ct white gold ring with diamonds

• A watch with a gold and diamante bracelet, with a small plain face

• Another watch with a diamante face and gold bracelet