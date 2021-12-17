CCTV appeal after aggravated burglary

We’re issuing CCTV images in an appeal for information as part of our investigation into an aggravated burglary in Fishponds, Bristol.

It happened at about 11am on Wednesday 24 November in the Rosedale Road/Gorse Hill area.

Two men called at the property. The householder described being threatened with what they believed to be a handgun before the men took cash from the property and made off.

Armed officers were deployed to search the area following a 999 call but there was no trace of the suspects.

The householders have had a home security review from our Be Home Safe team and support from our victim care service.

As part of the ongoing investigation officers are keen to identify and trace these two men seen on camera in the area.

We’d like to trace these men

One is described as wearing black clothing, the other a green jacket and a black mask and hat.

If you recognise the men in the pictures, witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time or have dashcam footage which could help, please call 101 and give the reference 5221276637.