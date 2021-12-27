Dashcam appeal after child injured in fail to stop collision

We’re seeking dashcam footage or witnesses following a road traffic collision in Taunton that left a child injured.

A red Volkswagen hatchback was being driven along Castle Street, near Lidl, at about 4.35pm on Wednesday 15 December when it collided with an 11-year-old who was riding a bike.

She was taken to hospital but has since returned home.

The driver of the car failed to stop.

CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

We believe there were a number of witnesses in the area at the time and we’d ask them to call 101 and give reference number 5221294335 to report what they saw to police, if they have not already done so.