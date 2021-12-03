Further charge for Class A drug supply in West Somerset

A 26-year-old man is the latest person to be charged with involvement in the supply of class A drugs as part of an investigation into a county lines network.

Malique Orrell, 26, from Great Barr in Birmingham, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in the Bridgwater area. He’s also been charged with an offence of acquire/use/possess criminal property. The charges relate to alleged offences committed between 4 July and 24 November 2021.

Orrell appeared at Taunton Deane Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, 2 December) and was remanded into custody until his next appearance at Taunton Crown Court on Friday, 17 December

Nine people from Somerset and the West Midlands have now been arrested, and of those six people have now been charged.