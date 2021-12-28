Image of car issued following fail to stop collision in Bristol

We’re issuing an image of a car we want to locate following a fail to stop collision in Westbury-on-Trym in which a pedestrian was injured.

The car, a grey Toyota Aygo, was badly damaged following the collision, which happened in High Street at about 2.15pm yesterday (Monday 27 December).

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains undergoing treatment.

A 20-year-old man has today been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and he is in custody.

If you’ve seen a car similar to the one in the image, which has suffered damage, or if you have any other information about the collision – including any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage – please call 101 and give reference number 5221302845.