Man arrested after suspected arson in Taunton

Police are investigating after a fire was started outside a shop in Taunton, causing damage to the frontage.

It happened at about 10.30pm on Wednesday 22 December, outside the Fat Face store in Castle Bow.

Officers were called to the incident by the fire service.

A man was arrested nearby on suspicion of arson at about 11.50pm. He has been released under investigation.

Enquiries continue and anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5221300081.