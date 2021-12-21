Man arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary in Bristol

A man has been arrested following an attempted burglary in Bristol.

Between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday 2 September the rear door of a house in St Anne’s was damaged by someone trying to force entry to the property.

In November we released an image of a male we wanted to talk to in connection with our enquiries. He was seen wearing a Royal Mail tabard, but enquiries established he did not work for them.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary today (Tuesday 21 December). He has been released under investigation. Enquiries continue.

We’d like to thank everyone who called in with information to assist our investigation.

Witnesses can still contact us on 101 giving the call-handler reference number 5221203304.