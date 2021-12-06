Man jailed following county lines investigation in Somerset

A man who admitted to supplying class A drugs in Somerset has been jailed at Taunton Crown Court today (Monday 6 December).

Khalid Mirghani, of Dormers Rise, Ealing was sentenced to five years and six months imprisonment after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

An additional criminal behaviour order was granted preventing the 26-year-old from visiting Somerset and carrying more than £50 in cash on his person.

The charges followed a joint investigation by Avon and Somerset and the Metropolitan Police into a County Line operation which saw over 1.6kg of class A drugs – with a street value of around £160,000 – being supplied into Somerset between July and September 2020.

DS Jonathan Atkin said: “County Lines continues to be a significant national problem which often involves the exploitation of vulnerable individuals to perpetuate the supply of illegal drugs which cause harm to our communities.

“This conviction and sentence today is the result of hard work and dedication by investigating officer PC Jessie Vallance, working alongside the Metropolitan Police Service Operation Orochi.

“It sends a clear message that those individuals involved in transporting harmful drugs into our towns and villages will be brought to justice.”

Anyone with information about drug activity in their community can call 101 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

County Lines

County Lines is a term used to describe gangs and organised criminal networks involved in transporting illegal drugs, often from large cities into towns and villages, using dedicated mobile phone lines or other form of “deal line” to take orders. The organisers will often exploit children and vulnerable adults to move and store drugs and money and will often use coercion, intimidation, violence (including sexual violence) and weapons.