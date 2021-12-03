PC Nobody gets a new name

‘PC Nobody’, the Metal Head character donated to Avon and Somerset Police by local craftsman Steven Heard has officially been renamed, PC Bowdee.

The Neighbourhood Policing team based in Minehead invited local children to take part in a colouring competition to win the chance to have the Metal Head named after them. After much deliberation, seven-year- old Bowdee Ren Davey from St Michaels CofE First School was selected as the overall winner for her colourful entry.

PCSO Supervisor Katherine Williams commented: “We would like to congratulate Bowdee who is the well-deserved winner of our Metal Head colouring competition. We had entries from both Primary Schools in Minehead and we would like to thank everyone who took the time to enter. There was some really tough competition but Bowdee’s entry, with its bright rainbow colours and love hearts, stood out to us most and was selected as the winner.

“The Metal Heads created by Steven Heard during the pandemic are a really wonderful addition to the local community and we would like to thank him for donating one to the Neighbourhood Policing team. Working alongside our local community members and building relationships with people so that they know who we are and feel confident that they can talk to us is an important part of Neighbourhood policing. Our newly renamed Metal Head, PC Bowdee, will be stationed outside of Minehead Police Station and is featured on the Minehead Metal Heads trail.”

Competition winner Bowdee Davey said: “My little brother and I love to spot all the Metal Heads in town and my favourite subject at school is art, so this competition was perfect for me. It is really exciting to know that one of the Metal Heads will be named after me.”

Metal Heads creator Steven Heard commented: “I started making the Metal Heads at the beginning of lockdown as a way to give something back to the local community. I think it was particularly important to gift one to the local Neighbourhood Policing team in recognition of all the work they do to serve and protect the community in Minehead.

“Bowdee’s competition entry really encompassed the spirit of the Metal Heads and it is great to see ‘PC Nobody’ has finally been given a new name and will now be known as PC Bowdee.”