Sexual assault at Bristol bar under investigation

We’re appealing for information in connection with an ongoing investigation into a sexual assault which happened inside a Bristol city centre bar.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman, was assaulted while in the BSB bar on the Harbourside, at around 8.30pm on Saturday 20 November.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Following further enquiries, we believe there may have been another woman who was sexually assaulted by a man in the same bar, at just after 8.30pm on the same night, and we’re appealing for her to come forward.

The suspect for this incident is described as male, around 5ft 10ins, with dark hair and short dark stubble, and wearing a black bomber-style jacket.

If you have information which could help with our investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221273823.