Tribute issued following fatal collision in Clevedon

The family of a man who died in a collision in Clevedon last month have issued a tribute.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Tickenham Road, which involved three vehicles, at 4.35pm on Tuesday 30 November. Paul Fowler, 78, of Nailsea sadly died at the scene.

His family said: “Paul was a husband to Irene for 52 years, brother to Tony, Jan and Jus, father of Matt and grandfather to four children.

“He was a man that exemplified and defined kindness. A peacemaker whose compassion touched all he met, and whose legacy lives on through the many people he encouraged, influenced and supported.

“Paul and Irene moved to Nailsea from Burley-in-Wharfedale in May 2021 to be nearer to us. We are terribly sorry we’ve lost him too early, and the plans we had made will no longer come to pass.

“He will be greatly missed by all those that were fortunate enough to have known him.”

They are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts are with them in their loss.

A thanksgiving service for Mr Fowler will be held at midday on Friday 21st January at Holy Trinity Church, Nailsea.

Investigations into the collision continue. Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5221281893.