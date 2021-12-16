Watch and cash stolen in burglary – Highbridge
Witnesses to a burglary in Highbridge are being asked to come forward.
It happened between 5.30-6.30pm on Thursday 2 December at a residential address in Market Street.
A Citizen Skyhawk A-T Red Arrow watch and cash was stolen.
A potential suspect was seen running towards the railway station from the direction of businesses near the junction with Southwell Crescent.
He’s described as white, mid-30s, and was wearing a navy blue tracksuit and white trainers. He had auburn-coloured hair and was said to have an Eastern European accent.
Witnesses, or anyone with potentially relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, should call 101 and give reference number 5221257880. We’re also keen to hear from anyone that recalls seeing the watch for sale.