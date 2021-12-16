Watch and cash stolen in burglary – Highbridge

Witnesses to a burglary in Highbridge are being asked to come forward.

It happened between 5.30-6.30pm on Thursday 2 December at a residential address in Market Street.

A Citizen Skyhawk A-T Red Arrow watch and cash was stolen.

A potential suspect was seen running towards the railway station from the direction of businesses near the junction with Southwell Crescent.

He’s described as white, mid-30s, and was wearing a navy blue tracksuit and white trainers. He had auburn-coloured hair and was said to have an Eastern European accent.