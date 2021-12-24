Witness appeal after burglaries near Highbridge

Jewellery and cash was stolen during two burglaries in Somerset last week.

Two addresses on the B3139 between Watchfield and Mark Road, Highbridge, were broken into between 5.30-6.30pm on Saturday 18 December.

PC Rebecca Turner said: “At the moment we are keeping an open mind about the two burglaries being linked.

“House-to-house and CCTV enquiries are being carried out to try to identify the offenders.

“We’re keen to hear from any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage who were travelling along the B3139 between these times.

“If you can help us, please call 101 and give reference number 5221296785. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

We’d like to take this opportunity to remind people that crime prevention advice to protect your property is available on our website.