Witness appeal: Fatal collision near Langport

Police are seeking dash cam footage and witnesses following a fatal collision on the B3168 in Westport near Langport which happened yesterday (Saturday 11 December) at around 8.38pm.

Sadly, a man in his 30s died after the black Honda Civic he was driving left the road and collided with a building.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle travelling from Curry Rivel towards Westport in the minutes leading up to the collision, or who witnessed the incident itself.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 5221290978.