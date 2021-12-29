Witness appeal following disorder in Yeovil

Three men aged 23, 37, and 38 were arrested yesterday evening following a disorder between a number of males in their late teens/early 20s in Yeovil.

The incident took place on Eastland Road and South Western Terrace at around 4.30pm, and resulted in three needing hospital treatment for injuries.

Three officers were assaulted while attending the incident but were all able to remain on duty. Two women, aged 16 and 37, were arrested in connected with these assaults.

Neighbourhood officers are keeping a visible presence in the area today.

Enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5221303432.