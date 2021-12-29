Witness appeal following disorder in Yeovil
Three men aged 23, 37, and 38 were arrested yesterday evening following a disorder between a number of males in their late teens/early 20s in Yeovil.
The incident took place on Eastland Road and South Western Terrace at around 4.30pm, and resulted in three needing hospital treatment for injuries.
Three officers were assaulted while attending the incident but were all able to remain on duty. Two women, aged 16 and 37, were arrested in connected with these assaults.
Neighbourhood officers are keeping a visible presence in the area today.
Enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5221303432.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.