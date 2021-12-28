Witness appeal following fatal collision in Paulton

We’re appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Paulton.

A motorcyclist left the road and collided with a post in Hallatrow Road, near the junction with Downsway, at just before 6.30pm on Monday (December 27).

Despite being given CPR at the scene by members of the public and paramedics, the rider sadly died from his injuries.

If you saw this incident, or have any information or footage which would assist our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221302974.