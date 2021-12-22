Witness appeal: Motorcyclist injured in collision in Taunton

Police want to hear from a group of people who assisted a motorcyclist who was involved in a collision with a white van which failed to stop.

The collision took place on Silver Street, Taunton outside Marked Skin tattoo studio between 8.40pm and 9pm on Monday 15 November.

The motorcyclist, a male in his late teens, was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was helped by a group of men who police believe may have information about the van involved in the collision.

If you were one of the men who stopped to assist, or if you have information or dash cam footage that could assist our inquiry, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221270142.