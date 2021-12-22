Witness appeal: Motorcyclist injured in collision in Taunton
Police want to hear from a group of people who assisted a motorcyclist who was involved in a collision with a white van which failed to stop.
The collision took place on Silver Street, Taunton outside Marked Skin tattoo studio between 8.40pm and 9pm on Monday 15 November.
The motorcyclist, a male in his late teens, was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was helped by a group of men who police believe may have information about the van involved in the collision.
If you were one of the men who stopped to assist, or if you have information or dash cam footage that could assist our inquiry, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221270142.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.